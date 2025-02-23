Josh Hart's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics Feb. 23

The New York Knicks had one day to regroup from their embarrassing 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. Sunday's game will be just as challenging, as they're in Boston for the second time this season to take on the Celtics.

New York is 0-4 against the top two teams in the East, and only one of those losses was close (110-104 loss to Cleveland on Oct. 28). The Knicks lost 132-109 to the Celtics on NBA Opening Night on Oct. 22, and managed to lose by an even larger margin to Boston over three months later (131-104 on Feb. 8).

Sunday's matinee isn't a must-win game, but beating the defending champions on the road is the boost New York needs. It'd help if the Knicks got Josh Hart back, as he's been sidelined since the team returned from the All-Star break. His energy was desperately missed the past couple of games, especially on Friday.

Josh Hart's injury status for today's game vs. Celtics

Josh Hart (knee) is listed as questionable. He missed the last two games with the injury.

OG Anunoby's injury status for today's game vs. Celtics

OG Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable. He played in his first game in three weeks on Friday.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart (knee) and OG Anunoby (foot) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.

Celtics injury report

Neemias Queta (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Xavier Tillman (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart (if he plays), OG Anunoby (if he plays), Karl-Anthony Towns

Boston: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

How to watch Knicks at Celtics Feb. 23

New York at Boston will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN+, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Sixers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 28: Knicks at Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 2: Knicks at Heat (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 4: Warriors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Thursday, March 6: Knicks at Lakers (10 p.m. ET on TNT)