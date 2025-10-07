Josh Hart has upside in new role Knicks fans may not realize

All signs are pointing towards the Knicks making a change to their starting lineup this season, one that likely pushes Josh Hart to the bench. When it's all said and done, the move may actually increase Hart's impact, even catapulting him into Sixth Man of the Year discussions.

Speaking on The Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon included Hart on their list of potential candidates to win the award, as both of them hypothesized that Mike Brown would ultimately decide to start Mitchell Robinson this season.

Hart started all 77 games he appeared in last season, in a year where he tallied the second-most total minutes in the league. The Knicks' starting lineup never fully clicked, finishing the season with a net rating of just 3.3 despite the significant talent they had and the 940 minutes where they shared the court.

Hart's impact could increase in a diminished role

Last season was arguably Hart's best since entering the league. He got to the rim often and finished well, too, shooting just shy of 70 percent within five feet of the basket. He was a monster, as usual, on the glass, and a connective passer.

A lot of Hart's impact comes from areas that don't show up on the box score. He has infectious energy and is a high-effort spark plug that makes things happen when he's on the court. That said, there is often a diminishing return.

Lowering Hart's minutes, as well as decreasing what the Knicks are asking of him, could lead to a bigger impact on the floor. Last year, the Knicks often used Hart as a floor spacer, although he is far from that. If they can carve out a role where he can be himself, it may optimize what he can give to the organization.

Turning up the tempo

Hart admitted that he ran out of gas last season in the Eastern Conference Finals. For a player who always plays full speed, fewer miles on his legs is certainly a good thing.

We also know that Mike Brown wants to play faster while running a nine or 10-man rotation. Hart should be able to come in and run wild in shorter spurts while preserving his energy for what the Knicks hope is not only a successful season, but a very deep playoff run that hopefully results in a finals appearance at the minimum.