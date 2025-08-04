Josh Hart could be casualty of Knicks' Mikal Bridges extension

The New York Knicks and wing Mikal Bridges agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension, in a deal that could keep that two-way forward in New York through 2029-30. While the deal is reason to celebrate, it does tighten the Knicks' financial situation, and could potentially force a key player out the door to avoid the restrictive second apron.

Sam Vecenie, speaking on The Game Theory Podcast, brought up the possible dilemma for the Knicks, saying, "It does feel like the answer is that they [the Knicks] are probably going to have to move one of Bridges, Hart, or Anunoby at some point, if they want to stay below the second apron."



It feels unlikely that the Knicks would move OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges unless a significant upgrade became available (insert Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Knicks rumor here...). Because of that, if a wing is to be moved, Hart appears to be the logical option.

A lot is riding on this season

This year will prove to be a big test for the Knicks. Last season, the pieces they went all in to acquire never seemed to mesh together fully. The talent is undeniable, but is it the right combination of talent?

The front office is certainly determined to find out. They made significant upgrades to the bench by swapping out Cam Payne and Precious Achiuwa for Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, doubled down on the Bridges acquisition by giving him a new deal, and dismissed Tom Thibodeau and replaced him with Mike Brown.

If the Knicks underperform expectations, it could lead to major changes to avoid crossing the second apron.

The other option is to embrace the second apron

The Knicks have tiptoed but avoided the second apron for the last couple of seasons. It is possible that they always were determined to avoid it for the 2025-26 season, but have the green light to enter it for the 2026-27 season while they chase a championship.

Bridges wasn't the only one up for an extension. The Knicks are going to have to extend Mitchell Robinson, who is eligible for a deal up to four years worth just over $81 million. Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for an extension as well.

The starting unit is going to get expensive fast, but the Knicks' front office knew that. There is a chance that they viewed entering the second apron as unavoidable and will cross the bridge of getting out of it in a couple of years, similar to what we just saw with the Boston Celtics, who shed major salary this offseason after winning the 2024 title.