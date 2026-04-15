Josh Hart calls out controversial NBA broadcast change fans are furious about

Coverage of the NBA postseason is handled solely by national networks this year, phasing local broadcasts out completely. That means the MSG crew won't televise any of the New York Knicks' first-round series against the Hawks, which is a shame in itself, but as Josh Hart tweeted on Tuesday, not being able to listen to legendary Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins in Charlotte's play-in game against Miami feels wrong.

NBA on Amazon Prime is broadcasting the Hornets-Heat game, and while Collins is also part of their squad, he's not on the call. It's Stan Van Gundy and Ian Eagle.

Not having the option to listen to Eric Collins tonight is terrible — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 14, 2026

This season has easily been the Hornets' best since 2015-16, when they last made it to the playoffs. They've genuinely been one of the best teams in the league since the start of the calendar year, so it's nice to see them get to host tonight's game after they secured the No. 9 seed with Sunday's victory over New York.

It doesn't feel right not hearing Collins, who is one of the best announcers in the league. His energy and excitement not being part of this win-or-go-home matchup for those watching from home is a missed opportunity.

Even Josh Hart wishes he was listening to Eric Collins

On the off chance that you're not familiar with Collins' game, enjoy these clips:

You mean to tell me we can’t listen to Eric Collins call the Hornets game tonight???



Should be illegal. pic.twitter.com/xyDqmsQBSQ — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) April 14, 2026

Find someone in your life that cheers for you as loudly as Eric Collins cheers for the Hornets pic.twitter.com/f0LNt9IAPZ — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) December 19, 2025

"CHICKEN SALAD WITH SOME CURRY SAUCE!!!"



Hornets announcer Eric Collins with the call after Tre Mann’s triple 🤣pic.twitter.com/iOUwnH7tcv — Underdog (@Underdog) November 13, 2025

No one enjoys Hornets basketball as much as he does, and no one deserves to be part of a historic moment more than him.

It's not just about Collins, though, as we will also be robbed of hearing Walt Frazier. Mike Breen, who also works for NBA on ESPN and ABC, called it a "poor decision" to eliminate local broadcasts in the postseason. He said fans "want to hear their teams' announcers" because "they became part of the family."

Everyone knew this was coming when the league announced its new 11-year media agreement in 2024, but now that it's officially in effect with the regular season over, it's drawn more criticism (and rightfully so).

It's better to listen to the local announcers who know their team like the back of their hand, at least until the first round ends, especially when they're as lively as Collins. It adds a special layer to the postseason environment.

The Hornets' crowd is rowdy as is, as they're desperate for some postseason success, but it'd be nice knowing that Collins was screaming on the call. Josh Hart thinks the same.