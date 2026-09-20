On Wednesday, the New York Knicks signed a handful of veteran players to training camp deals. Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks, and John Konchar are among those brought in on Exhibit 9 deals. Unless they clear more money beneath the second apron, the Knicks look to have one roster spot available for those veterans, so a training camp battle will ensue.

Another player brought in is James Wiseman. Still just 25, Wiseman was selected with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Suffice it to say, his career hasn’t gone quite as expected.

If he makes New York’s opening-night roster, he’ll be the latest lottery pick the Knicks have brought in who hasn’t panned out. Here are four other lottery picks since 2000 who played for the Knicks after they had yet to live up to their draft stock.

Cole Aldrich

The 11th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Aldrich averaged just 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds over his first three seasons. The Knicks signed him in 2013.

The 6-foot-11 center played two years in New York. He started 16 games in his second season, 2014-15, averaging career highs of 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Altogether, Aldrich had nine double-doubles in points and rebounds with the Knicks.

Jonathan Bender

Bender entered the league with limitless athleticism, but injuries never let his career get going. Selected fifth overall in 1999, he sat out three straight years, from 2006-07 through 2008-09.



The Knicks surprisingly signed him after that time off, and he played 25 games for them in 2009-10. Bender scored in double digits three times that season, his last before retiring.

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja is back in the NBA, having signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason after last playing in the league in 2020. His career began with three fairly nondescript years on the Orlando Magic after they selected him fifth overall in 2015.

The 6-foot-8 forward signed with New York for the 2018-19 season. While the Knicks weren’t very good that year, Hezonja had two memorable moments: blocking LeBron James’ game-winning attempt, and dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo before stepping over him.

DerMarr Johnson

In 2000, the Atlanta Hawks took Johnson with the sixth selection. He had an inefficient first two years with them before missing his entire third season with an injury.

The Knicks brought him in late in the 2003-04 season. Johnson appeared in 21 games for New York, and he had a 22-point outing in an overtime win over the Washington Wizards.