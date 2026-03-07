Jalen Brunson's worst stretch somehow just proved why Knicks are real contenders

Jalen Brunson has shot below 40.0 percent from the field in consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. The New York Knicks superstar has gone just 8-of-31 from the field across his most recent two outings, thus creating his worst two-game shooting stretch of the season.

Despite that fact, the Knicks have proven in recent games against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder that they're a legitimate contender—and Brunson is a big reason why.

Brunson shot just 5-of-18 from the field during a Mar. 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. New York lost by just three points at 103-100, however, with Brunson dishing out a season-high 15 assists to prove he can still make a significant impact on team success when his shot isn't falling.

Two days later, Brunson shot 3-of-13 from the field, yet the Knicks still shocked the NBA by handing Nikola Jokic the most lopsided loss of his career, defeating the Denver Nuggets 142-103.

A driving force behind that 39-point blowout of a championship contender: Brunson again recorded 15 assists, thus continuing an unbelievable stretch as a playmaker. It's a development that began before the clashes with Denver and Oklahoma City, when he tallied 26 points and 10 assists in a 111-95 win over the 35-27 Toronto Raptors.

Even with a shot that's faltering, Brunson has proven that he can lead the Knicks to glory with 40 assists and five turnovers over his past three games

Knicks are battling contenders despite Jalen Brunson's poor shooting

The measure of a great team is not exclusively how they perform when they're at their best. That's clearly a critical metric, but true greatness is defined by how teams overcome adversity when things aren't necessarily going their way.

The Knicks have proven just how legitimate they are as a championship hopeful in recent weeks, with Brunson's shift in ideology a clear sign of how selfless and symbiotic the team has become.

Since losing nine of 11 games between New Year's Eve and Jan. 19, the Knicks have gone 16-5. That's tied with the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets for the best record in the NBA during that time.

The case for New York being the best team in the NBA right now is strengthened by the fact that it's ranked No. 1 in net rating and defensive rating, and No. 4 in offensive rating during that stretch.

The fact that the Knicks just lost by only three points to the Thunder on a night when Brunson couldn't get a shot to fall, and immediately followed by blowing out the Nuggets only strengthens their case. Even if one wouldn't rank them as the best, however, their overall quality can't be denied.

Even when Brunson is uncharacteristically inefficient and can't get a shot to fall, the Knicks can still compete with anyone. Suddenly, a championship feels agonizingly realistic.