Jalen Brunson should be the least of the Knicks worries this season

When you talk about what might hold the New York Knicks back this season, you can leave Jalen Brunson’s name completely out of that conversation. If there is one player New York does not need to worry about, it is their floor general. Brunson has proven, time and time again, that he will do whatever is needed to help this team win.

Just ask Fred Katz of The Ringer NBA, who recently recalled how Brunson adapted his entire game midseason back in the 2023-24 season after Julius Randle went down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

No matter the system Jalen Brunson finds a way to lead

“Two years ago, Julius Randle gets hurt in a game against the Miami Heat. Dislocates his shoulder, out for the year,” Katz said. “The Knicks had to reorient their offence after that because Randle was their outlet in a lot of places… and with no Randle, teams could load up on Brunson… so what did the Knicks do? They changed the way they used Jalen Brunson… they started using him way more.”

How much more do you ask? After Randle’s injury on January 27th, Brunson ran 715 off-ball screens the rest of the season. That is good enough for second-most in the NBA during that span. The only person who ran more was Klay Thompson, who was still playing with the Golden State Warriors at the time. And you know what? That plan actually worked.

That adjustment was not about gaining personal stats or having the spotlight shine directly on him. It was about doing whatever it takes to win. And that is who Brunson is. As Katz put it: “Jalen is obsessed with winning, so psychopathically competitive in a way that is not individually oriented.”

That mindset is the real engine behind the Knicks' rise. As the son of a coach, Brunson knows how to take criticism, make adjustments, and lead by example. If new head coach Mike Brown decides to tweak the system or play Brunson off the ball more often to balance the offense, you will not hear a complaint. He has done it before. He will do it again, as long as it helps the Knicks win.

The Knicks have locked up their core. They have bolstered their depth. But the heart of this team still beats through number 11. This year, the Knicks have the kind of support he needs to thrive without having to carry every offensive possession.

But make no mistake: if the moment calls for it, Brunson will take the wheel. And that is why, heading into this season, the Knicks can count on him, not question him.