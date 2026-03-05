Jalen Brunson may have saved the Knicks’ Giannis hopes without even trying

Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently has a trade-destination checklist that could theoretically rule out the New York Knicks as a potential landing spot. Thanks to Jalen Brunson’s offensive adaptability this season, though, it may actually strengthen the team’s case.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the “buzz in the NBA” is that Giannis will weigh two primary desires if he decides to leave the Milwaukee Bucks: staying on the East Coast, because it’s “closer to Greece,” and not playing alongside a “ball-dominant lead guard,” since he prefers “to be the primary engine driving his team’s offense.”

Multiple sources confirm to Daily Knicks that New York is, in fact, on the East Coast. Phew. That makes the Knicks 1-of-1 on Giannis’ checklist. Their chances seem to fall apart when looking at the offensive structure. Brunson is nothing if not a “ball-dominant lead guard.” And yet, he’s shown enough flexibility this season for New York to sell Giannis on an offensive co-op.

Jalen Brunson is not a one-trick pony

Brunson’s ball-dominance is not nearly as prevalent as it’s been in the past. While he doesn’t log a ton of reps away from it, his percentile ranking in time spent off it is the highest it’s been since joining the Knicks, according to BBall-Index.

Granted, this still means Brunson finishes in the 1st percentile of time spent away from the ball. But that’s largely out of necessity. He remains the only player on the roster who can consistently handle the rock amid intense pressure, and penetrate through the heart of just about any half-court defense.

Still, other signs of his ability to play in a more egalitarian environment aren’t hard to find. After leading the league in average seconds per touch (6.06) and dribbles (6.04) per touch last season, Brunson has lowered both marks by considerable margins. His average touch lasts 5.21 seconds, and uses 4.84 dribbles.

His catch-and-shoot-to-unassisted-three-pointer ratio has also undergone a marked shift. Just 46.1 percent of his made triples came off dimes last year. That share has spiked to 57.1 percent this season. If you’re into the raw numbers, Brunson has gone from attempting 1.9 spot-up treys per game last year, to taking 3.1 in 2025-26.

The Knicks are showing Brunson is capable of change

Everything presented here is not proof that Brunson is already operating as a co-alpha. He isn’t. Because he has no choice. He is the Knicks’ sole alpha.

Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all either too inconsistent or too limited to be the primary offensive engine for an entire season. Brunson does not have the luxury of reorienting his game.

Giannis is an altogether different, superstar-sized beast. If Brunson has adjusted his approach without a clear-cut No. 2 alongside him, think of all he’d do to accommodate a two-time MVP.

No, he’s never going to be Stephen Curry, maniacally and relentlessly pinballing around the half-court. But just like he did during his earliest days in Dallas, he’s now shown he doesn’t have to dominate the rock full-time to have a star’s impact.

This doesn’t automatically render the Knicks favorites to land Giannis. So much needs to swing in their favor. If and when the sweepstakes resume, though, Brunson’s game and fit with Giannis won’t be among the factors holding them back.