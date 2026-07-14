Jalen Brunson finally gets the respect he deserves in NBA player rankings

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has walked a mile for every inch he's gained as an NBA player. Between executives deciding that the most decorated college player in the country wasn't worth a first-round pick and the Dallas Mavericks refusing to re-sign him at a reasonable price, Brunson has rarely received the validation he's deserved.

Thankfully, the tide appears to be turning after The Ringer declared Brunson as one of the top five players in the NBA.

Brunson is coming off of a generational season during which he led the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years. He dominated late-game situations and took over low-scoring games with explosive outbursts, ultimately ending arguably the most notorious championship drought in sports.

It was the ultimate example of Brunson's greatness and how rare it is for a player his size to be able to do what he does at the level he does it.

There’s only one way to win an NBA title with a small guard as your best player—and that’s if they’re a total anomaly.



Jalen Brunson is a total anomaly. — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) June 14, 2026

The Ringer has recognized Brunson's greatness by naming him the fifth-best player in the NBA in their top 100 rankings. Kirk Goldsberry of The Ringer offered a powerful case:

"What’s greater than five stars? Brunson just led the New York Knicks to their first title in 53 years. And the NBA’s newest Finals MVP saved his best for last, ripping off 45 points in Game 5 (the rest of his team scored 49) as he led New York to one of the most significant titles this league has ever seen. For decades, the idea that the Knicks could win it all seemed like a fantasy, but Brunson and his teammates just made it a reality. This man is an instant icon in New York and beyond."

The only players ranked ahead of Brunson were two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and two-time scoring champion Luka Doncic.

Per the chart on Brunson's listing in the aforementioned article, this marks the first time that The Ringer has ranked Brunson as a top-10 player.

Jalen Brunson ranked No. 5 on The Ringer's Top 100 NBA players list

Since joining the NBA, Brunson has rarely been respected as the force of nature he is. That started when he entered the Association as a second-round draft pick despite winning two national championships and the National College Player of the Year award during a legendary three-year stint at Villanova.

It continued when it took Brunson four seasons to consistently start in the NBA, as well as when the team he helped reach the 2022 Western Conference Finals decided he wasn't worth his asking price.

It took a turn for the unfathomable during his first season with the Knicks. He casually averaged 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game on .491/.416/.829 shooting while sparking a 10-win increase. Somehow, that wasn't enough to garner All-Star or All-NBA recognition.

In 2026, however, Brunson has become udeniable—and the praise he's received as a top-five player is a valid response to the greatness he's achieved.

There's reason to believe that Brunson will build upon his breakthrough as the Knicks look to repeat as NBA champions in 2026-27. If they sit atop the Eastern Conference and he plays at the level he's sustained, there may even be a world in which he emerges as an MVP candidate.

Until then, Knicks fans can rest easy knowing that Brunson is finally receiving the recognition he deserves for the endlessly incredible feats he's achieved.