Jalen Brunson has already come to a realization that could extend the Knicks' window

Jalen Brunson has already shown he understands the importance of juggling both the short and long terms by signing a team-friendly deal with the New York Knicks. So it should come as no surprise he’s already thinking about how he will scale back when he is no longer operating at the peak of powers.

During a recent wide-ranging interview with the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Brunson reconciled with the fleeting nature of his superstar window, and how he’ll remain effective and fit into a larger ecosystem once it closes.

“But the one thing I want to know as I get older is when can I be smart enough to understand my role is changing,” Brunson told Bondy. “And that will determine the end of my career…It’s being able to understand where you are. And not letting your ego be in control.”

Having this much self-awareness when you just won a title and Finals MVP is incredible. It’s also a microcosm of Brunson’s value. It isn’t just what he does on the court; it’s his willingness to always think ahead, be it financially with his extension or functionally with how his game ages.

Maintaining this mindset with the Knicks in the heart of their Brunson-centric championship timeline isn’t just an aw-shucks anecdote. It’s foresight that could help New York extend its current window, or eventually open another one.

Jalen Brunson’s mindset is going to come in handy later

The significance of a superstar in his prime thinking about how he can age gracefully cannot be overstated. Many marquee players don’t adopt that view until they’ve started their decline. Others, meanwhile, seem incapable of scaling back or reinventing their role.

Look at how Russell Westbrook just exited the league. As his athleticism waned, he wasn’t able to effectively recede into a complementary role. We have seen a younger Trae Young struggle to play a different style. Ditto for James Harden. And even for Luka Doncic.

Brunson acknowledging he won’t—and can’t—be a heliocentric superhero forever pretty much guarantees the Knicks don’t have to worry about his ability to adapt. That’s big-time. Especially when they already know he’s unlikely to seek every dollar for which he’s eligible during contract negotiations.

There will come a time when the wheels fall off Brunson’s first-option train. His physical balletics with the ball exact a toll. We see it now, each and every time he hits the floor, or has to be checked out in the locker room. He only just turned 30, but with his style and workload, New York can’t assume he’ll be a top-10 star for more than another few years.

When the drop-off hits, the Knicks will need to build their roster accordingly. At some point, this will mean adding or developing someone better than Brunson. That’s a tall order unto itself, but it’s much less daunting if they know he can remain impactful as second (or even third) option.

The Knicks already have proof Brunson can adjust

Brunson’s well-intentioned sentiments won’t mean as much if he can’t back them up. Good thing he can. Because he already has.

Though the Knicks under head coach Mike Brown still depend heavily on Brunson, they have used him in different ways. He has shown he can get off the ball faster, move without it, and even let someone else run the offense.

The 8.2 “spacing” attempts per 100 possessions Brunson posted last year were the highest of his career. He has also never finished lower than the 85th percentile of efficiency on these complementary looks since joining the Knicks.

Now, just because Brunson can play different styles and scale back doesn’t guarantee New York’s title window will remain open for the next decade. Championship timelines reach their end faster than ever these days. Plenty of challenges await the Knicks’ in their quest to buck the trend.

Worrying about Brunson’s aging curve just isn’t one of them.