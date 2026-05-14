Jalen Brunson is making the impossible happen as stars align for Knicks’ playoff run

Jalen Brunson has a habit of exceeding expectations. The New York Knicks' star point guard's career thus far has consisted of defying the limits placed on him, and continuing to do so at higher and higher levels of competition.

As the team rests up in preparation for their second-straight Eastern Conference Finals, though, Brunson might just have achieved his unlikeliest feat yet. The guard has seemingly captured the hearts of fans across the entire NBA – even including those that support the Knicks' most dire rivals.

Even Pacers fans love Jalen Brunson's modesty amid Knicks' domination

Brunson was asked by reporters after practice on Wednesday about having the ball in his hands less often, even as the team's star guard, as a result of head coach Mike Brown's offense.

Before reaffirming that he'll simply do whatever it takes to win, his ultimate goal for himself and his team, the guard made one thing clear: he's no star player. Anyone that's watched the Knicks play at any point throughout the course of the last four seasons knows Brunson is wrong. Even fans of teams like the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics.

But it's the guard's insistence on doing things "the right way," with an old-fashioned approach to refusing credit before it's been earned, that leaves fans feeling like they have no choice but to rally behind him.

That's why Pacers fan Young Simba, of Enjoy Basketball, took to Twitter to admit that even he's got a bit of Brunson fever. The content strategist went as far as to extend an olive branch to the Knicks' entire roster, hinting that Brunson's mentality made it impossible to root against the guard and his group.

As much as my fellow Pacers fans want me to hate Brunson and this Knicks team I just can’t https://t.co/E1HN0gATZZ — Young Simba (@the2kmessiah) May 13, 2026

A fan of the Pacers openly admitting support for the Knicks is a rarity. It should be treated like a sighting of an airborne pig or blue moon. But it's somehow unsurprising that Brunson – the NBA's biggest underdog by definition – is the player making it happen.

His devotion to winning has always appealed to fans. Since signing with the Knicks, he's delivered an improved record in each of the last four seasons. The team is in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second-straight season, just like their last pair of appearances in the 1999 and 2000 postseasons.

New York seems to have a real chance to make the NBA Finals. If they do, Brunson's adjustment to playing off of the ball more often, to further leverage his ability as a scorer, will certainly have been a major reason why.

Fans of other teams – even the Pacers – should appreciate it. It's already a great story, regardless of the color of his jersey. Imagine if he adds a ring to the equation?