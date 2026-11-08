Jalen Brunson is slowly but surely shoving Knicks doubters in their lockers

There were always going to be some bumps along the road. After winning a championship and enjoying a full summer of being the Kings of New York, the New York Knicks had to jump back into NBA action. It hasn’t been perfect. Anything but. Yet Jalen Brunson is slowly but surely shoving all the doubters into their lockers.

All the nerds out there who began to count the Knicks out this early in the season can sit back and watch Brunson right now. He’s cooking again. And on Saturday night, the Knicks handled the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brunson was great. He put up 30 points for the second straight game. New York is still very much in the title race. (Obviously… we’re 10 games into the season.)

Brunson is making sure all the overreactionary people are eating their words right about now. Shoving them right into their metaphorical lockers.

Jalen Brunson is silencing the Knicks doubters

People are too quick to react. Too quick to make early judgments. This year, they were too quick to cast the ‘championship hangover’ curse onto the Knicks, who came out and lost their first three games.

Since then, however, New York has gone 5-1. The Knicks are now 5-4 on the season, and with three straight wins under their belt, they are looking like the team they were last year again.

And Brunson is the head of the snake. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a beast this year, but the Knicks still run through Brunson. He’s the key to everything they want to accomplish.

On Saturday night, in the Knicks’ 109-97 win over the Cavaliers, Brunson finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 12-of-25 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the three-point line.

It was always foolish to panic about the Knicks. And realistically speaking, most people who think about the game logically knew that the Knicks would be fine. But there was certainly a vocal minority.

Those are the people Brunson is shutting up right now. The nerds Brunson the bully is shoving into lockers. The takes that look completely silly now that New York has (quickly) gotten into form.

Brunson is one of the best players on the planet. He’s going to give the Knicks a chance to win at the highest level. That much is inevitable. He proved that last season.

And after some early-season struggles (very early season), Brunson is already back. The Knicks are already back. They’re silencing every single doubter right now.