Jalen Brunson's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons Jan. 13

The New York Knicks are coming off one of their most dominant wins of the season, but it didn't come without an injury scare. Milwaukee's Brook Lopez blocked Jalen Brunson soon after the second half began, and the star point guard grabbed his shoulder and left for the locker room.

Fans held their breaths inside of MSG (and at home in front of the television) for the next few minutes, awaiting an update on Brunson. In true Jalen Brunson fashion, he returned to the floor and finished with 44 points (16-of-26), six assists, and five rebounds in a 140-106 Knicks win. He tied Carmelo Anthony by recording his 17th 40-point game with the Knicks.

Tom Thibodeau said after the game that Brunson had a shoulder stinger but is fine. New York has a quick turnaround before its next game, as the team will host Detroit on Monday. The Knicks will have a chance to avenge their Dec. 7 loss to the Pistons, but they might be without their point guard.

It's understandable why Brunson's status for the game is up in the air. He avoided a serious injury (which he's done several times as a Knick), but New York is being cautious. The Knicks can't afford to be without him for a chunk of time, and it's better to be safe than sorry.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Pistons

Jalen Brunson (shoulder) is listed as questionable. He's missed only one game this season for the Knicks.

UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson (shoulder) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.

Pistons injury report

Jaden Ivey (leg) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson (if he plays), Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren

How to watch Knicks vs. Pistons Jan. 13

New York versus Detroit will not be nationally televised. However, it will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 17: Timberwolves at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 20: Hawks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Knicks at Nets (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 25: Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)