Jalen Brunson's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Hawks April 5

The New York Knicks are on one of their final road trips of the regular season and will face the Hawks on Saturday afternoon in the first half of a back-to-back.

New York is coming off a 124-105 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday, falling to 8-6 since Jalen Brunson sprained his ankle on March 6 in an overtime loss to the Lakers. The point guard is with the team on their road trip. Even better, he could return on Saturday after practicing on Friday.

The Knicks clinched a playoff spot, while the Hawks' only shot of doing so will be via the Play-In Tournament. Atlanta is No. 8 in the conference with a game-and-a-half lead over Miami. The Hawks aren't at risk of falling out of Play-In range, but finishing the season as the No. 9 or 10 seed in the East would mean they'd need to win two games to advance to the first round of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Hawks

Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable. He's expected to return this weekend, if not against the Hawks tonight, then against the Suns tomorrow at MSG.

Trae Young's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is listed as probable.

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (injury recovery), and Cam Payne (ankle) are questionable. Miles McBride (groin) and Ariel Hukporti (knee) are out. Tom Thibodeau said on Friday the rookie is still "a ways away" from returning, so he could officially be done for the season.

Hawks injury report

Trae Young (Achilles) is probable. Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Clint Capela (hand), Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), and former Knick Jacob Toppin (calf) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson (if he plays), Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Atlanta: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye, Onyeka Okongwu

How to watch Knicks at Hawks April 5

New York at Atlanta won't be nationally broadcast, but it will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Sunday, April 6: Suns at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 8: Celtics at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Thursday, April 10: Knicks at Pistons (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 11: Cavaliers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV)

Sunday, April 13: Knicks at Nets (1 p.m. ET)