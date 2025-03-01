Jalen Brunson finally gets respect he deserves in NBA player rankings

Jalen Brunson changed the trajectory of the New York Knicks when he signed with the organization as a free agent in 2022. The Knicks were ridiculed for "overpaying" an undersized guard who played in Luka Doncic's shadow in Dallas, but it didn't take long for Brunson's contract to become a steal.

New York finally got its star point guard in Brunson. He led the Knicks past the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and in 2023-24, became a first-time All-NBA player and All-Star. He was named an All-Star starter for the first time this season, and is on his way to being a two-time All-NBA player.

Plenty of disrespect has been thrown Brunson's way throughout his entire basketball career (not just the NBA). He's playing under a spotlight in New York that many NBA stars wouldn't be able to handle, and he's handled it exceptionally well.

Despite all that he's accomplished in his short time with the Knicks, he has never received the respect he deserves. He's always been listed too low in NBA player rankings — until now. FanSided released its updated NBA 99, and Brunson came in at No. 8 as the league's top guard.

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson ranked No. 8 in NBA 99

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, and Kevin Durant are above Brunson. Anthony Davis and Steph Curry round out the top 10. Karl-Anthony Towns is No. 15.

It's not about the rankings or personal accolades for Brunson, but instead, a championship. He's already solidified himself as one of the best guards in Knicks history, but if he helps end New York's title drought, he'll become one of the best players, regardless of position. There would probably even be a statue of him outside of MSG.

A championship still might seem too far out of reach for the Knicks this season, but counting New York out would be a mistake. Depending on how you look at it, fans actually might want the Knicks to be counted out. Look at Brunson — he's been counted out his entire career and uses it as fuel to reach new heights.

Underestimate Brunson and New York at your own risk. Anything is possible when you have a top-10 player in the league!