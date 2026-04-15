It took Jalen Brunson 4 seasons to achieve feat Knicks haven't seen in 50 years

The New York Knicks are the only modern NBA team to acquire a superstar in free agency. Signing Jalen Brunson ahead of the 2022-23 season elevated the group from feisty playoff regular to legitimate title contender.

But it isn't just the biggest fans of the Knicks that paint Brunson's presence as having had such a Herculean impact on the team thus far, even though the point guard hasn't necessarily delivered the NBA Championship win that would fully disprove his "biggest" doubters.

In each of the last four seasons, New York's record has been an improvement from the year prior. It's no coincidence that the 2025-26 regular season was Brunson's fourth season with the team, but it is surprising that this marks the first four-year period of consistent improvement for the Knicks since the era of their history that produced both franchise championship wins.

Brunson elevates Knicks (ASAP) to winning unknown for 50+ years

New York won 37 games in the season before they added Brunson in free agency, marking the single-most disappointing season of Tom Thibodeau's tenure as the team's head coach. But once the Knicks' front office led by Leon Rose and William Wesley signed their starting point guard, the team took off in just about every way possible.

Brunson helped deliver 47 wins to fans of the Knicks in his first season, 50 in his second, and 51 in his third: Thibodeau's final year at the helm. While Brown stepped into a tough situation, he certainly didn't inherit a roster facing a lack of talent or playoff experience.

But despite the immense pressure produced by the gargantuan expectations levied upon the Knicks since the offseason – both by national media and even their own team governor – Brown helped the team improve on both ends of the court. And even in the win column.

The Knicks finished their first regular season under their new head coach with 53 wins, which doesn't even include their pivotal NBA Cup Championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs in December. That was proof of concept for Brunson as a #1 option as well as what started a weeks-long slump for the New York team that needed a long look in the mirror to get back on track.

The team's season has had stark ups and downs, but still resulted in another increase in win total. Now it's up to Brunson, Brown, and the rest of the Knicks to deliver in the playoffs: the games that matter most.