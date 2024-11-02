Jalen Brunson's 36 points in Knicks win is more impressive than you think
The New York Knicks officially have their first win streak of the season after they cruised to a 128-98 win over the Pistons on Friday. New York dominated from start to finish, starting with Jalen Brunson.
He scored 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from deep. Brunson was on a heater early as the Knicks entered the second quarter with a 39-13 lead. Things can quickly change in an NBA game, but it was clearly New York's night after the first quarter.
Brunson added 11 more points before halftime to put his total at 26. He shot a perfect 4-of-4 from deep in the first half and missed only five total shots. The Knicks dropped 69 points in the first half compared to the Pistons' 46.
In the third quarter, New York didn't let Detroit chip into the lead. Brunson dropped 10 more points and didn't play in the fourth quarter. He ended his night early with 36 points in 30 minutes on 14-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from deep.
In Miami on Wednesday, Brunson had an off shooting night. He finished with 22 points but shot 6-of-18 from the field. He prioritized finding open looks for his teammates (specifically Karl-Anthony Towns) and finished with a season-high nine assists.
He took four shots in the win over the Pistons but finished with 14 more points. Brunson added five assists. Josh Hart is the only starter who didn't get up at least 10 shot attempts, but he still finished with 13 points.
When Brunson is hot, he's impossible to stop. Detroit didn't have an answer for him defensively. The Pistons couldn't even take care of the ball, as they finished with 22 turnovers. Brunson and the Knicks played at a pace that Detroit couldn't keep up with.
Brunson got some unexpected rest on Friday. New York will have two full days off before playing the Rockets in Houston on Monday. Remember what happened last season when the Knicks played at the Toyota Center?
You can bet Brunson didn't forget. He might top the 36 points he scored against the Pistons, even against a good Rockets defense.