It took just one quarter for Jalen Brunson to silence any injury doubt

It took Jalen Brunson just one quarter of Game 6 to prove that he had no lingering effects from the apparent ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

Brunson came out of the gates aggressive and on fire, shooting 7-of-9 from the field on his way to 15 first-quarter points. Perhaps more impressive, all 15 of his points came from the field, as he had no free throw attempts.

The scoring barrage came from all over the floor. Brunson 1-of-1 at the rim, 2-of-2 in the paint, and 3-of-3 from the mid-range. He also buried one of his three 3-point attempts.

The domination wasn't just putting the ball in the basket. Bruson dished out four assists, including two beautiful no-look dimes. He was in complete control from the opening whistle, dictating the game's rhythm and pace. His ball security was on full display, with zero turnovers.

Contagious shooting

His hot shooting was contagious; the Knicks shot 11-or-25 in the quarter (60 percent), including shooting 40 percent from three. They dominated the quarter from start to finish, including going on an 11-0 run.

It was a stark contrast from the start of Game 5, where the Knicks shot 37.5 percent in the first quarter. It was also a fantastic bounce back for Brunson, who only scored three points in the opening period last game.

The Knicks ended the quarter up 37-23.

Have to keep the momentum

The hot start may end up being more important than anyone realizes yet. The Knicks have struggled greatly in the third quarter of this series, so getting themself a good first-half cushion could prove to be the difference in the game.

The last thing the Knicks want is for the Pistons to force a Game 7 on a two-game winning streak. If the Knicks are to close the series out, Brunson will undoubtedly be a huge reason why.