It took Giannis 5 minutes to make Knicks doubt their trade deadline

For the first time since January 23, Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in a game for the Milwaukee Bucks. In his first few minutes of action, Antetokounmpo looked like himself. He was aggressive, springy, and didn’t hesitate to get downhill. In his first 5:47 og action, Antetokounmpo had five points and four rebounds (including two offensive boards).

The New York Knicks were always one of the teams mentioned in potential trade talks for Antetokounmpo. Maybe there was never actually a deal to be made this year. But if there was even a small chance that the Knicks could have had Antetokounmpo, then his return to action could make them doubt their decision-making (even by just a little bit).

Adding Antetokounmpo to the Knicks’ lineup would have made them a force to be reckoned with.

Antetokounmpo’s start to the game on Monday night was about way more than just the points he scored and the rebounds he grabbed. It was about how he looked.

The Greek Freak was aggressive. There was no hesitation in his play. Everything he wanted, he got, and he found a way to get to his spots seamlessly.

Both of his buckets came by way of him getting downhill and forcing his way to the basket. And the Boston Celtics had no answer for him when he got to that spot. Hugo Gonzalez started picking him up full-court.

Obviously, the Knicks have been fine without Antetokounmpo. They’re the third seed in the Eastern Conference and have been winning at a high level. They don’t necessarily need Antetokounmpo right now.

But he would have definitely improved the team’s ceiling. If Antetokounmpo were on this current Knicks roster, they may be the favorites to win the NBA Championship. Especially if they got the version of Antetokounmpo that started the game on Monday night.

There was always going to be some concern about when Antetokounmpo returned from his injury. There were even some questions regarding whether or not he would come back this year at all.

But he did come back. And Antetokounmpo immediately looked like Antetokounmpo. It was wildly impressive, considering how long he was sidelined.

New York would have had to give up a massive package in order to trade for Antetokounmpo. And maybe the rumors were all smoke. Maybe the Bucks never wanted to trade him.

But if there was a chance the Knicks could have had this version of Antetokounmpo, they may have some doubts as to their trade deadline strategy.