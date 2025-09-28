It’s not even October and the Knicks are focusing on the wrong side of the ball

The season hasn't even begun, and the Knicks are already spending too much time focusing on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest questions they have to answer is who the fifth starting spot will go to, and the answer should unequivocally be whoever helps optimize the offensive impact of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks officially went all-in last summer by making huge moves to acquire Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. In doing so, they handed the keys over to Brunson and Towns. This team can only go as far as those two take them.

Brunson is a superstar and borderline MVP candidate, while Towns is an All-NBA level player and one of the most talented shooting big men to ever play the game. They also both struggle on the defensive end of the ball.

The team can do many things to help minimize the defensive weaknesses of their two best players, but it is nearly impossible to hide two defensive liabilities completely; offenses are simply too talented and too skilled at exposing mismatches. For that simple reason, the Knicks should be leaning into offense.

The problem with starting Mitchell Robinson

The debate about who the fifth starter should be is ultimately a silly one. It is clear, or should be at least, that Josh Hart should be coming off the bench. There is a big enough sample size from last season to show that something with the starting lineup didn't click.

That leaves Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride as the two options. Robinson can take over a game with his rebounding, and is an absolute defensive anchor who clearly gives the Knicks a major boost on that end of the ball.

However, playing with two bigs limits the pace that Mike Brown wants his offense to play with. It will also limit the space that he wants to play with, while allowing opposing wings to guard Towns, something that has given him headaches in the past.

Miles McBride is clearly the best option

The best answer is to slide McBride into the starting lineup. The two-way guard will give the Knicks the ability to lean into five-out spacing in a way that can optimize their best players. He is also an elite screen navigator and point-of-attack defender, who should also have a significant impact on the Knicks' defense.

A team built around Brunson and Towns needs to lean into offense first, and McBride is the best pathway to accomplishing that.