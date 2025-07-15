It only took one quarter for Tyler Kolek to remind everyone of his upside

Tyler Kolek was horrendous through the Knicks' first two summer league games, no matter how you slice it. His shooting was abysmal, he had nine turnovers, and he looked completely lost on the defensive end of the ball. However, in the first quarter of the Knicks' third summer league game, Kolek reminded everyone why the Knicks drafted him.

In 10 minutes against the rival Brooklyn Nets, Kolek dropped 14 points, dished out two assists, and added three steals. He shot 66.7 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three while going perfect from the charity stripe. Perhaps most importantly, Kolek didn't turnover the ball at all in the game's opening frame, something that haunted him to start summer league.

As a general rule of thumb, you shouldn't judge rookie players too harshly for poor summer league performances, just as you shouldn't put too much stock in great performances. That said, second-year players should look like they have a year of NBA experience under their belt.

Through two games, Kolek didn't look like he belonged on the floor at all. In the first quarter of the Knicks' third game, though, he was easily the most impressive player on the floor. The rest of the game and the rest of summer league will be crucial to the second-year guard who is trying to earn himself minutes this year.

Kolek has the chance to right the ship

The Knicks' potential nine-man rotation seems set for the most part after the Knicks brought in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. That said, injuries happen, and the NBA season is unpredictable. Tom Thibodeau is no longer running the show in New York, and players have a new opportunity to make their case for minutes

Kolek entered summer league with an opportunity to make a case that he should be in the Knicks' guard rotation. Obviously, the first two games showed the opposite. The Knicks still have room to add another veteran on a minimum contract, and Kolek's play could ultimately dictate whether the Knicks' front office decides to bring another guard into the fold.

Mike Brown has been present during the Knicks' summer league games, making a strong impression on the Knicks' new coach could go a long way for Kolek.

Kolek already has a reputation for being a good and creative passer of the ball. If he can show that his jump shooting is reliable, his case for earning minutes becomes that much stronger.