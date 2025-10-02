It only took one half for Mitchell Robinson to end Knicks trade speculation

Mitchell Robinson did something new this offseason, starting a farm, eating "fresh, organic, stuff like that." Perhaps that had something to do with his dominant performance in the New York Knicks' first half of their first preseason game against the Sixers on Thursday. He played 18 minutes, finishing with 16 rebounds, seven points, one assist, one block, and one steal, nearly averaging a rebound per minute.

Robinson ended the playoffs in the starting lineup, and he began the preseason as a starter, with Josh Hart coming off the bench. One of the reasons to start him alongside Karl-Anthony Towns is because of his rebounding, and he feasted. Yes, it's just the preseason, but still.

Mitchell Robinson at half:



16 rebounds

18 minutes



Boards. pic.twitter.com/7LKTHoPpjD — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 2, 2025

The 27-year-old, who is the longest-tenured Knick on the roster, became extension-eligible over the offseason. With trade speculation swirling around (subscription required), James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote at the end of August that he had "gotten the sense that New York would be willing to sign Robinson to a team-friendly extension that covers them in the event he gets hurt."

Given Robinson's contract situation, there has been speculation that he could be traded this season, but if he how he played on Thursday is a sign of what's to come, it'll be hard for the Knicks to part ways with him.

Mitch finishes with 16 rebounds in 18 minutes in Knicks first preseason action

Every Knicks fan knows just how much of a game-changer Robinson is, but the issue is that he's struggled to stay healthy. He played only 17 games last season due to undergoing knee surgery at the end of the 2023-24 season (he played 31 games that season). Robinson entered the offseason healthy, which contributed to the version of him that fans saw on Thursday.

On one hand, the better Mitch plays, the more teams that will be calling New York before the deadline. The Knicks could capitalize on that, or they could wait to let him enter free agency, unwilling to trade him as they hope to fulfill their championship aspirations.

It'd be hard to lose a player like Mitch midseason. There aren't questions about the kind of player he can be, but again, if he can stay on the court. It's why New York should push for a team-friendly deal, as Edwards wrote, but on the flip side, given the impact Mitch makes when he plays, he could want more.

Giving him the chance to enter unrestricted free agency next summer and potentially leave the Knicks with nothing would be risky, but then again, so would paying him without knowing when he'll be available this season. One thing is for sure, though, and it's that a trade shouldn't happen if this Mitch hangs around.