Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Latest update for Knicks vs. Warriors March 4

The New York Knicks have one game at MSG before their five-game road trip out West. New York will host Golden State on Tuesday, before turning around and playing the Warriors in San Francisco in less than two weeks.

The Knicks have won three straight games after losing back-to-back contests against the Cavaliers and Celtics. New York pulled off a big 114-113 win over Memphis on the road, before beating Miami in overtime on Sunday. Jalen Brunson came up clutch in both performances, as did OG Anunoby's defense against the Heat.

Facing the Warriors will be another tough test for the Knicks, as Golden State improved with the pre-deadline Jimmy Butler trade. The Warriors won five straight games before losing to the Sixers on Saturday in Philly, thanks in large part to Quentin Grimes' 44 points. They bounced back with a win over the Hornets on Monday, but playing the Knicks in MSG will be a far tougher challenge.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is out.

Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Jimmy Butler (back) played on Monday after missing Saturday's loss to the Sixers.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) is questionable. Ariel Hukporti (knee) is out.

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is out.

Warriors injury report

Golden State's full injury report isn't out yet after playing in Charlotte on Monday.

UPDATE: Steph Curry (ankle) is questionable. Gary Payton II (nose is out).

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson

Golden State: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Draymond Green

How to watch Knicks vs. Warriors March 4

New York versus Golden State will be nationally broadcast on TNT, with a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Fans looking for a stream can check out B/R Sports on Max, which offers a subscription for as low as $9.99/month.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Thursday, March 6: Knicks at Lakers (10 p.m. ET on TNT)

Friday, March 7: Knicks at Clippers (10 p.m. PM ET)

Monday, March 10: Knicks at Kings (10:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 12: Knicks at Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 15: Knicks at Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)