Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks-Pistons Nov. 1
The New York Knicks got their first road win of the season on Wednesday in Miami. Karl-Anthony Towns set a Knicks career-high of 44 points on 17-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from deep.
Jalen Brunson said it was on him to get his teammates more involved after KAT took only eight shots in Monday's loss to Cleveland. The point guard meant what he said. Brunson had an off night but finished with a season-high nine assists.
Detroit is New York's next stop on its road trip. The Pistons are 1-4 on the season and are coming off their first win over the Sixers. Jaden Ivey scored 23 points (9-of-17), and Cade Cunningham had 22 points (6-of-15). Detroit's record isn't encouraging, but the Pistons look much better than last season.
New York fans shouldn't view Friday's game as an automatic win, especially after KAT popped up on the injury report. He could miss his first game of the season.
Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game against the Pistons
Karl-Anthony Towns (sprained left wrist) is listed as questionable.
Josh Hart's status for tonight's game against the Pistons
Josh Hart isn't on the injury report after being listed as questionable against Cleveland and Miami.
Knicks injury report
Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (foot), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Ausar Thompson's status for tonight's game against the Knicks
Ausar Thompson (conditioning) is out.
Pistons injury report
Ausar Thompson (conditioning) and Bobi Klintman (calf) are out.
Knicks projected starting lineup tonight
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
Josh Hart
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)
Pistons projected starting lineup tonight
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Tobias Harris
Jalen Duren
How to watch Knicks at Pistons Nov. 1
New York at Detroit won't be nationally televised. However, you can stream it on NBA League Pass with a subscription (blackout restrictions apply), MSG Networks, or the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Monday, Nov. 4 at Houston (8:45 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Nov. 10 at Indiana (5 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET)