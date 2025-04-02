Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Injury report for Knicks at Cavaliers April 2

The New York Knicks cruised to a 105-91 win over the depleted Sixers on Tuesday, and they did so without Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. As soon as the game ended, the Knicks hopped on a plane to Cleveland for the second half of a back-to-back game against the Cavaliers.

New York is 0-2 against Cleveland this season, with the most recent loss being on Feb. 21. The Cavaliers dominated the Knicks, 142-105. Both Brunson (26 points) and Towns (23 points) played in that game. The former will miss Wednesday's game (his 14th missed game since spraining his ankle on March 6), while the latter's status is uncertain.

Wednesday's matchup will be the second-to-last time New York plays Cleveland this season, with the final regular-season matchup scheduled for Friday, April 11, at MSG.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness) didn't play on Tuesday. Tom Thibodeau said New York is taking it "day by day" with KAT. His status for Wednesday's game will be added here when it's posted.

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is available.

Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers

Miles McBride (groin) last played on March 20. His status for Wednesday's game will be added here when it's posted.

UPDATE: Miles McBride is out.

Knicks injury report

New York hasn't released its full injury report yet after playing on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Miles McBride (groin), Cam Payne (ankle), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee), and Ariel Hukporti (knee) were out against the Sixers.

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is available. Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Cam Payne, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti are out.

Cavaliers injury report

Ty Jerome (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Delon Wright, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)

Cleveland: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

How to watch Knicks at Cavaliers April 2

New York at Cleveland will be nationally broadcast on ESPN (and locally on MSG Networks), with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial for new users.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Saturday, April 5: Knicks at Hawks (3 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 6: Suns at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 5: Celtics at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Thursday, April 10: Knicks at Pistons (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 11: Cavaliers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)