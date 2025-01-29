Is Josh Hart playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Nuggets Jan. 29

One of the best games of the New York Knicks' season happened in Denver in November, and they'll welcome the Nuggets to MSG on Wednesday.

New York has won four straight games, the most recent of which was an impressive 143-106 win over Memphis. The Grizzlies are the third-best team in the West, 2.5 games ahead of the Nuggets in the standings. The Knicks passed Monday's test with flying colors, but Wednesday's exam should be more challenging because of one player named Nikola Jokic.

Not only should Denver want to avenge November's loss, but don't forget what New York did to the Nuggets at MSG last season. The Knicks cruised to a 122-84 win over the Nuggets, embarrassing Michael Malone in his hometown. Yes, Jokic played.

Wednesday's game should be competitive, or at least that's what the NBA hoped when it was added to the national television schedule. Let's see if New York can stop the three-time MVP and the Nuggets again.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Nuggets

Josh Hart (knee soreness) is listed as questionable. He was questionable for the past couple of games but played.

UPDATE: Josh Hart is available.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart (knee) is questionable. Pacome Dadiet (toe), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Nuggets injury report

Spencer Jones (thigh), Vlatko Cancar (knee), and DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Denver: Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic

How to watch Nuggets at Knicks Jan. 29

Denver at New York will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial for new users.

