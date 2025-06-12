Indiana’s run is revealing the Knicks’ biggest offseason priority

With every loss comes a lesson, and the Knicks have many lessons to learn this offseason after falling in six games to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. One of the biggest lessons to learn, and one Indiana reinforced in their Game 3 win over the Thunder in the NBA Finals, is that you need depth to win. It is something the Knicks will need to sort out this offseason if they truly intend to compete for a title.

Now, I know that sounds cliche. Every team in the league would love to have more depth. I mean, who would say no to having more players that can impact the game at a high level? While it may be cliche, it's true. Every team the Pacers have played during their incredible playoff run has looked exhausted at some point or another.

The Pacers have nine players on their roster who are averaging 14 or more minutes per game in the playoffs, and another two who are averaging over nine minutes per night. That sort of depth has allowed them to run teams off the court. They full-court press you into oblivion, score fast break points off made baskets, and don't take their foot off the gas for 48 minutes.

When it comes to the Knicks' roster, well, it is an entirely different scenario.

The Knicks depth, or lack of

For context, the Knicks had seven players on their roster who averaged over nine minutes per game in the playoffs. Now, part of that had to do with Tom Thibodeau, who has since been dismissed from his position as head coach. Thibodeau famously relies on his starters, and it is incredibly difficult to earn his trust as a young or unproven player.

One can assume that part of the Knicks' depth problem would simply be resolved by having a new coach who will (hopefully) be more willing to experiment with different lineup combinations before getting down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With that said, the Knicks should use this blueprint laid out by the Pacers for their offseason. Instead of trading multiple starters, or a starter and sixth or seventh man, for Kevin Durant, the Knicks should focus on filling out their bench with players they can trust when the lights get brightest.

Being able to bring four or five players off your bench who you trust on the biggest stage is a big ask, I get that. But going in the opposite direction, gutting your bench for an aging star, is not the way to go. Indiana is proving that.