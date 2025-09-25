Important reality Clarkson must face after bold media day comment

The Knicks buffed up their bench by adding Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson this offseason. Clarkson has been one of the game's premier bench scorers for years, and will undoubtedly give the Knicks a huge boost. That said, Clarkson's Media Day comments about feeling like he is always open highlight the concerning reality of the veteran's shot selection.

Speaking to the media, Clarkson said, "Guys know - you throw it to me, it's getting in the air. The majority of the time, I feel like I'm open. That comes with a grain of salt - I know I've got to take good shots and play the right way as well."

Clarkson wasn't joking, either. The shooting guard has never met a shot he didn't want to take. However, some real emphasis will have to be put on choosing to take good shots and playing the game the right way if he wants his time in New York to be a success.

Clarkson needs to reevaluate his shot selection

The term "true bucket-getter" is often tossed around in the NBA. Clarkson is exactly that. He has scored more points off the bench than anyone in the NBA over the last five seasons, pouring in 4,589 in total, which was 707 more than any other player.

The issue with Clarkson is that he often takes poor shots. In fact, according to league tracking data, among the 200 players with the most total field goal attempts last season, Clarkson had the second-worst shot quality.

To be fair to Clarkson, part of that likely had to do with playing for an abysmal Utah Jazz team that had few offensive weapons at its disposal. Someone has to take shots at the end of the day.

Things are different in New York

In New York, however, there are plenty of players capable of generating offense. Because of that, Clarkson will have to reel in some of his decisions. The Knicks still want him to be the player he is, to an extent. Last season their bench played the fewest minutes and scored the fewest points in the league.

The Knicks need Clarkson to be the scorer that he is. They also need him to play within their system, which is shaping up to be one that is built on pace, space, and making smart decisions. For that receion, Clarkson will have to start taking better shots or passing it off to someone el