How to vote for New York Knicks players for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

New York Knicks fans didn't do enough last season to vote for Jalen Brunson as an NBA All-Star starter, but it's time for redemption. 2025 NBA All-Star voting began today (Thursday) at 10 a.m. ET.

The 2025 All-Star Game will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16. This year, the format is different: four teams and three games. TNT's Inside the NBA commentators will draft players for each team (Team Charles, Team Shaq, Team Kenny) live on TNT on Thursday, Feb. 6.

How can I vote to send Knicks players to the 2025 All-Star Game?

Fans can vote via the NBA app or through NBA.com with an NBA ID. Click here to fill out a ballot.

Is it free to create an NBA ID to vote for All-Star?

Yes, creating an NBA ID to vote for All-Star is free.

Can fans vote for NBA All-Star reserves?

No, fans vote only for NBA All-Star starters. Reserves are selected by the coaches.

What percentage of fan votes count toward NBA All-Star starters?

Fans account for 50% of the vote for All-Star starters, with players (25%) and the media (25%) comprising the other 50%.

How many times a day can you vote for NBA All-Star?

Fans can submit one NBA All-Star ballot (two backcourt players and three frontcourt players from each conference) daily.

When are the NBA All-Star fan voting returns revealed?

Friday, Jan. 2: First fan voting return

Friday, Jan. 9: Second fan voting return

Friday, Jan. 16: Final fan voting return

When are the NBA All-Star 3-for-1 voting days?

Saturday, Dec. 21: First 3-for-1 voting day

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Second 3-for-1 voting day

Friday, Jan. 3: Third 3-for-1 voting day

Friday, Jan. 10: Fourth 3-for-1 voting day

Friday, Jan. 17: Fifth 3-for-1 voting day

Monday, Jan. 20: Sixth 3-for-1 voting day

When does NBA All-Star voting end?

NBA All-Star voting ends on Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

When will NBA All-Stars be announced?

NBA All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 23, and reserves will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 30.

2025 NBA All-Star schedule

Friday, Feb. 14: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. ET, NBA Rising Stars Game at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 15: NBA HBCU Classic at 5 p.m. ET, NBA All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 16: 2025 NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET

List of Knicks All-Stars from the past 10 seasons

2024: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle

2023: Julius Randle

2021: Julius Randle

2018: Kristaps Porzingis

2017: Carmelo Anthony

2016: Carmelo Anthony

2015: Carmelo Anthony