Hornets waive player that was part of KAT trade with Knicks and Timberwolves
The New York Knicks front office got creative with the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade. A deal between the Knicks and Timberwolves wouldn't work financially, so the Hornets were looped in. New York signed and traded DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., and Charlie Brown Jr. to Charlotte.
The Knicks paid that trio $1 over the minimum (subscription required) since they already sent a minimum-salary player (Keita Bates-Diop) to the Timberwolves. The CBA states that you can't combine minimum-salary players in a trade. New York had the rights to Jeffries, Washington, and Brown since they were still NBA free agents.
Washington agreed to a deal with Partizan in Belgrade earlier in the offseason. The KAT trade took so long to become official because of Washington's buyout. Washington played in Charlotte's first two preseason games and was waived, paving the way for his return to Partizan.
Last week, Jeffries fractured a bone in his hand, complicating his future. He's still on the roster, but that could change because of his injury. Brown was the last (healthy) player standing from the Knicks trade.
On Friday, the Hornets announced that they waived Brown, Harry Giles III, and Keyontae Johnson. Brown averaged 5.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in the preseason for Charlotte.
Hornets waive former Knick Charlie Brown Jr.
Brown's NBA journey began in 2019 when he went undrafted. He signed with the Hawks as a rookie and played 10 games for Atlanta. Since then, Brown has played for Oklahoma City (2020-21), Philadelphia (2021-22), Dallas (2021-22), and New York (2023-24).
He spent most of his time in Westchester last season after he dominated for New York at Summer League. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game for the Knicks' G League affiliate.
Brown will receive $2.24 million this season because of the Knicks-Hornets-Timberwolves trade. It seemed like he'd remain unsigned a month ago. He's back looking for his next NBA opportunity, but he made a good amount of money in his brief stint in North Carolina.
Brown has battled to stay with a team since leaving Saint Joseph's. Hopefully, the 27-year-old will be granted another opportunity to prove he belongs in the NBA.
His performance in New York didn't leave a mark on fans, but if it weren't for him (and Jeffries and Washington), Towns wouldn't be the Knicks' starting center.