The Guerschon Yabusele trade just keeps getting better for the Knicks

The New York Knicks traded Guerschon Yabusele at the deadline in one of the most predictable moves around the NBA. They shipped him out for Dalen Terry, and then, in turn, landed Jose Alvarado in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, Alvarado has been the perfect fit, and Yabusele, though putting up decent stats, hasn’t been helping the Chicago Bulls win.

It was a big-win trade for the Knicks. And the Bulls didn’t get much out of the deal. Chicago is going nowhere, fast, Yabusele wasn’t playing for the Knicks, and the Pelicans… Well, they’re the Pelicans. Day by day, Alvarado game by Alvarado game, the Knicks are winning the trade.

It’s never been clearer.

Jose Alvarado keeps playing well, and Guerschon Yabusele isn't impacting winning

Since joining the Knicks, Alvarado has been exactly what they’ve needed. Unfortunately for Jordan Clarkson, that means he hasn’t been playing as many minutes, but for the Knicks, it’s been all good.

Alvarado has appeared in four games since getting to New York, coming off the bench behind Jalen Brunson in all of them. He’s played 20.5 minutes per contest for them.

The point guard has averaged 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.0% from deep range on 6.7 three-point attempts per contest.

If those numbers were to carry out for an entire season, Alvarado’s points per game and three-point attempts per game would both mark career-highs.

Needless to say, he’s been awesome for the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Yabusele has been much better for the Bulls than he was for the Knicks. New York tried to play him as a power forward, but Chicago has committed to playing him as their (starting) center.

He’s shooting well and playing 24.8 minutes per contest in Chicago so far, but the Bulls haven’t been very competitive. Yabusele is small for the five, which puts them in tough situations on the defensive end.

Just because the stats he’s putting up are better than the ones he was putting up in New York doesn’t mean he’s been significantly better. He’s just playing more minutes for a worse team.

And again, the Pelicans are the Pelicans. They waived Terry. He didn’t play a game for them and is now on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. All the Knicks had to give up for Alvarado was Terry (so basically, Yabusele) and two second-rounders.

For the production he’s given them each and every game? That’s a huge win.

And it’s a win that just keeps getting better.