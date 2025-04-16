Full Knicks NBA Playoffs updated first-round schedule and how to watch

The New York Knicks finished the regular season with a 51-31 record, achieving 50-plus wins for the second time in back-to-back seasons. New York secured the No. 3 seed and will face Detroit, the No. 6 seed, in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Knicks went 1-3 against the Pistons during the regular season, losing the past three matchups after beating Detroit in November. The Pistons are a gritty, physical team led by J.B. Bickerstaff, head coach of the Cavaliers two years ago, when Cleveland lost to New York in the first round.

Knicks' full first-round playoff schedule vs. Pistons (updated)

Game 1: Pistons at Knicks (Saturday, April 19, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and MSG Networks)

Game 2: Pistons at Knicks (Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at Pistons (Thursday, April 24, TBD on TNT)

Game 4: Knicks at Pistons (Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Game 5 (if needed): Pistons at Knicks (TBA)

Game 6 (if needed): Knicks at Pistons (TBA)

Game 7 (if needed): Pistons at Knicks (TBA)

How to watch Knicks vs. Pistons in 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Knicks' first-round playoff games will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and TNT. MSG Networks confirmed it will broadcast Game 1.

Fans looking for a stream to watch the games broadcast on ESPN and ABC can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial. The games that are broadcast on TNT can be streamed on Live Sports on Max, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream with a subscription.

2025 NBA Playoffs format

Each round of the NBA playoffs consists of a best-of-seven series. The higher seed (the team that finished with a better regular-season record) hosts Games 1, 2, 5 (if needed), and 7 (if needed). The lower seed hosts Games 3, 4, and 6 (if needed). The team that wins four games first advances, or, in the case of the NBA Finals, is crowned champion.

Knicks playoff ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive MSG tickets

Game 1 (per Ticketmaster): $289.40 fees included (standing room only) is the cheapest single ticket available; $2,000.45 fees included (Sec 107, Row 13, Seat 17) is the most expensive single ticket available

Game 2 (per Ticketmaster): $289.40 fees included (several tickets available for this price in the 400s) is the cheapest single ticket available; $2,786.95 fees included (Sec 106, Row 16, Seat 9) is the most expensive single ticket available

Game 5 (per Ticketmaster): $289.40 fees included (several tickets available for this price in the 400s) is the cheapest single ticket available; $3,440.24 fees included (Sec 106, Row 5, Seat 13,14, or 15) is the most expensive single ticket available

Game 7 (per Ticketmaster): $333.40 fees included (Sec 421WC, Row 7) is the cheapest single ticket available; $4,683.95 fees included (Sec 107, Row 20, Seat 11, 12, or 13) is the most expensive single ticket available

Detroit restricted ticket sales for playoff games at Little Caesars Arena to people with mailing addresses in Michigan, and certain parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada.