Former Knicks guard’s NBA journey looks like it is over for good

The NBA career of Cam Reddish, the former top-10 pick who spent parts of two seasons with the Knicks, is reportedly nearing a close. According to a report, the former Duke standout is nearing a deal to play in Lithuania with BC Šiauliai.

Reddish was selected with the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, which saw teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett also get selected in the top 10. While he wasn't the most polished prospect, Reddish was incredibly gifted athletically and seemed poised to grow into a solid "three and D" NBA player.

Out of high school, he was even touted as the next Paul George, which obviously never came close to coming true.

Reddish's Knicks career was short lived

The Knicks took a chance on Reddish after things never got off the ground with the Atlanta Hawks. In January of 2022, the Knicks flipped Kevin Knox II and a first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill, and a second-round draft pick.

Reddish appeared in only 15 games during the second half of that season with the Knicks, where he averaged 6.1 points, 0.7 assists, and 1.4 rebounds. In the first 20 games of the following season, Reddish averaged 8.4 points, 1 assist, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

While Reddish's Knicks tenure lasted only 35 games in total, he played an important role in the modern history of the franchise. In February of 2023, the Knicks packaged Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, a first-round draft pick, and Ryan Arcidiacono in a multi-team trade, which landed them Josh Hart from the Portland Trailblazers.

Since then, Hart has played a major part in getting the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals in two and a half decades and transforming them into a legitimate title contender heading into the 2025-26 season.

Reddish is a good reminder of how hard it is to stick in the league

Playing six years in the NBA is no small accomplishment. Reddish is part of an incredibly small and elite group of hoopers and should be proud of what he accomplished. There is also always the chance that he has a strong showing in Europe and gets another shot in the NBA.

After showing out in the 2024 Olympics, Guerschon Yabusele got another shot in the NBA and took advantage of it, having a great year in Philadelphia before signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Knicks this offseason.