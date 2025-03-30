Former Knicks guard linked to Nets in turn of events nobody saw coming

The Quentin Grimes-New York Knicks hype wasn't that long ago, although it feels like it now, considering his journey since February 2024. He went from taking Evan Fournier's starting shooting guard spot in 2022-23, losing it in 2023-24 to Donte DiVincenzo, to being traded to Detroit alongside Fournier.

Grimes spent the last few months of the 2023-24 season with the Pistons. Detroit traded him to Dallas over the summer as part of the Tim Hardaway Jr. deal. Grimes took a few weeks to find his stride with the Mavericks, but once he did, he proved he could be a long-term fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (so much for that).

Dallas' worst trade deadline decision was moving on from Luka, but its second worst was trading Grimes and a second-round pick to Philadelphia for Caleb Martin. Grimes has been on an unbelievable run since the trade, averaging 22.1 points on 49.4% shooting from the field and 39% shooting from three.

The 24-year-old dropped a career-high 46 points (8-of-14 from three) in a March 17 loss to the Rockets, surpassing his previous career-high 44 points, which he scored on March 1 in a win over the Warriors.

Quentin Grimes etched his name into the Sixers history books tonight:



FIRST player in franchise history with 45+ PTS, 10+ REB, & 5+ 3PM in a game

FIRST player in franchise history with 45+ PTS & 8+ 3PM in a game

Grimes is dominating for the Sixers in a way Knicks fans hoped he would in New York. Yes, he's played a big role in Philadelphia because of the team's injuries, but that doesn't make his breakout less impressive. Grimes has significantly upped his value in the past couple of months, so much so that the Sixers might be unable to keep him.

Nets could throw a lot of money at Quentin Grimes in free agency

Grimes will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning Philadelphia will have the chance to match what opposing teams offer. He's been one of the Sixers' lone bright spots this season, so keeping him should be a priority. However, a team like the Nets could make doing so challenging.

The Sixers want to avoid the second tax apron at all costs because of the restrictions that come with it involving trades, free agency, and draft picks. Giving Grimes a contract worth $20 million annually could push Philadelphia to the second tax apron line if Kelly Oubre ($8.3 million), Andre Drummond ($5 million), and Eric Gordon ($3.5 million) pick up their team options as expected.

Brooklyn will have more cap space than any other team in the league. Grimes, who will be 25 in May, fits the direction the Nets are headed. At the very least, Sean Marks could submit a big offer sheet, increasing the pressure on Philly to match it. Marks does have a history of doing that.

The Sixers will be in win-now mode next season. They struck gold by acquiring Grimes before the deadline. He's proven he can be a key piece for Philly moving forward, but that's if Brooklyn doesn't try to intervene.

Watching Grimes' restricted free agency play out will be interesting (and maybe even a little bittersweet) for New York fans. He could wind up back in the city, but suiting up for the Nets.

Nobody envisioned Grimes reaching superstar status (only a slight exaggeration) the last few months of the 2024-25 season, but here we are. He's going to get paid, that's for sure.