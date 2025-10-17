Former Knicks guard is in danger of falling completely out of the NBA

Delon Wright spent the second half of last season with the New York Knicks after arriving via a trade. The veteran guard played sparingly, appearing in 14 regular-season games and six playoff games. He entered the offseason as a free agent and signed a training camp contract with none other than the Pacers, but Indiana waived him earlier this month to ironically sign Cam Payne.

Wright played in only one preseason game for Indiana, in which he took a scary fall, hitting his head. He left the game, and the Pacers cut him not long after. It served as yet another reminder that, at the end of the day, the NBA is a business.

Luckily, Wright is doing well, and the fall wasn't as bad as it looked.

Thanks to everyone that prayed or sent get well wishes my way! Yes that was a brutal hit I took but, I am doing good just 10 stitches above my eye and 4 on my elbow. — Delon Wright (@delonwright) October 9, 2025

The guard is back on the market, available to sign with another, but with the regular season starting in a few days, it doesn't seem likely that Wright will get another opportunity elsewhere. Not unless an injury happens.

Delon Wright back on the market after brief Pacers preseason stint

Wright has played for 10 teams since his NBA career began in Toronto in the 2015-26 season. He's spent the last few seasons hopping around from team to team, suiting up for the Wizards (33 games), Heat (14 games), Bucks (26 games), and the Knicks (14 games) in the past two years.

The last time he spent a full season with a team was in 2022-23, when he played 50 games for Washington. The season before, Wright played a career-high 77 games for the Hawks.

Some fans suspected that New York would sign Wright to a training camp deal after Malcolm Brogdon retired earlier this week, but the Knicks no longer need him, not even after losing their backup point guard. They have only one open roster spot, and Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews are the top two candidates for that spot (New York could make a trade to sign both to the final roster). Both are shooters, unlike Wright, who has shot 34.8% from three throughout his career.

Hopefully, another team will scoop up Wright, as he's one of the top guards available on the market, but if not, this could be the end of his time in the NBA. It's too early to declare that yet.