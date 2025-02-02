Former Knicks fan favorite could be on the move before trade deadline

Remember when New York Knicks fans debated whether Obi Toppin should receive more playing time over Julius Randle? Those were the days (not really). The Knicks traded Toppin to the Pacers a year and a half ago in a controversial move that, in retrospect, was the right decision.

Part of the outrage regarding the Obi trade was because New York received two second-round picks in return. He was the first of several homegrown talents to be traded. Later that year, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley left the Knicks, followed by Quentin Grimes in February. Little did fans know.

In his first season in Indiana, Toppin played all 82 games and averaged a career-high 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. He went from starting 28 games in 2023-24 (in the pre-Pascal Siakam era) to not starting a game (at least not yet) this season. He's averaging 9.8 and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Unsurprisingly, Toppin has become a fan favorite in Indiana, just like in New York. His high-flying abilities (who else can casually retrieve balls from the top of the backboard?) and fun personality are hard not to love. His energy is contagious. Pacers fans want to see Toppin stay in Indianapolis, which makes the latest rumor difficult for them to digest.

Pacers have discussed Obi Toppin trade before Feb. 6 deadline

On Friday, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that Indiana has discussed an Obi trade (subscription required) with other teams. However, Katz wrote, "there hasn't been much traction in those conversations." Does that mean a trade won't happen in the next few days? No. If one did, it would benefit Indiana rather than if a trade happened over the offseason:

"But sending someone like Toppin into another team’s cap space during the offseason just to unload his salary could cost the Pacers a draft pick, whereas if they did a deal today, they could receive back an expiring salary and maybe wouldn’t have to part with an additional asset."

Indiana will have a decision to make over the summer regarding Myles Turner, who has been with the organization since he was selected No. 11 overall in 2015.

Turner will be unrestricted free agency, and re-signing him to a long-term deal will mean the Pacers enter the luxury tax in 2025-26. However, Indiana could cut costs before then. One way to do so would be to trade Toppin, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal last summer. Parting with a key rotational piece would be tough, but that's life under the CBA.