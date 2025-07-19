Former Knicks draft pick without a job clearly deserves to be signed

Quentin Grimes, who was drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Knicks, has yet to get a new contract this offseason. The 2024-25 NBA season, which Grimes split between Dallas and Philadelphia, was a breakout year for the fourth-year guard. It's undeniable that he deserves a payday from the 76ers; it is just a matter of whether the two sides can come to an agreement on a new deal.

Grimes' career never fully got off the ground in New York. There were certainly flashes, as both a defender and spot-up shooter, but he was never given the role he thought he deserved. The Knicks eventually shipped Grimes to the Pistons as part of a package to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

Following the 2023-24 season, Grimes signed with the Dallas Mavericks. His stay was short-lived as he was then dealt to the 76ers at the deadline, where his career truly took off.

Grimes flourished in Philadelphia

The 76ers' season was derailed by injuries, which gave Grimes the ideal opportunity to showcase the skills he possesses in a high-usage role. In 28 games, he averaged 21.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. He shot 37.3 percent from three on nearly eight attempts per game while also taking on most of the ball-handling responsibilities.

Grimes proved he is more than capable of operating the pick-and-roll and making all of the right passes when he needed to. He also showcased his pull-up shooting ability, taking four of them per game.

If Grimes has the same role for the 76ers next season, it will mean something has gone drastically wrong for the organization once again, after they lost multiple key starters and rotation pieces to injury last year. That said, Grimes should be able to seamlessly slide back into a supporting role as both a floor spacer and high-level defender.

Grimes will get a deal

It is not as much a matter of whether Grimes will get a deal as it is a matter of when the deal gets signed and for how much. Grimes is a restricted free agent, and the 76ers have made it clear that they want him on the team going forward last year.

In fact, one of the reasons they lost Guerschon Yabusele was because they wanted to be conservative with their money so that they could ensure they had enough to retain Grimes.