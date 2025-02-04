Former beloved Knick traded from latest home to hated rival in recent deal

Quentin Grimes was still with the New York Knicks this time last year, the team that acquired him on draft night in 2021 in a trade with the Clippers. The writing was on the wall that he'd be traded, especially after Donte DiVincenzo replaced him in the starting lineup.

Sure enough, he was traded to the Pistons with Evan Fournier for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks (neither of whom is with the Knicks anymore). Grimes finished the rest of the season in Detroit. Over the summer, he was traded to the Mavericks in a deal involving Tim Hardaway Jr.

Little did Grimes know that his stint in Texas would be brief. Dallas made another move a couple of days after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that broke the NBA. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks and Sixers agreed to a deal involving Grimes.

Dallas is sending Quentin Grimes

and Philadelphia's 2025 second-round pick back to the 76ers for Martin, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/4vSqohB03U — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2025

Former Knicks guard Quentin Grimes traded from Mavs to Sixers

There have been rumblings about the Sixers receiving interest in a few of their top players after their abysmal 2024-25 season. Caleb Martin signed with Philadelphia last summer in free agency. He played in 31 games this season for the Sixers, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

The Sixers decided to part ways with him for Grimes, who averaged 10.2 points on 46.3% shooting from the field and 39.8% from three in 47 games with the Mavericks.

Once upon a time, Knicks fans thought Grimes would be the next big thing in New York. Fans called for him to start over Fournier after his strong showing in the 2022 Summer League. It took a few games into the start of the 2022-23 season for Tom Thibodeau to make that change. Grimes averaged a career-high 11.3 points per game in his last full season in New York.

Grimes is back in the Atlantic Division at the Knicks' second home arena, Wells Fargo Center. Seeing him in a Sixers uniform will be weird would be an understatement.