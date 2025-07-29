Forgotten 6MOTY could be next big free agent target for Knicks

As free agency winds down, Knicks fans are still locked in to see how their team will fill out the rest of its bench. They have already made some big splashes and still have room to add another veteran player on a minimum contract. According to The Ringer's Michael Pina, fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of the Knicks targeting former Sixth Man of the Year winner, Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon has dealt with injuries throughout most of his career. Still, the veteran guard has managed to win Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and average double-digit points every year of his nine-year career.

Whoever fills the Knicks' remaining veteran minimum slot shouldn't expect much playing time. Their nine-man rotation is more or less finalized with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Deuce McBride, and newcomers Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Whoever fills that 10th spot on the roster will most likely be playing spot minutes with the chance to move into a bigger role in the event of an injury to someone else in the rotation.

Brogdon could fill that role perfectly

Brogdon has only appeared in 63 games over the last two seasons as he has dealt with various injuries. At this point in his career, as unfortunate as it is to admit, it is unlikely his body can hold up for a full NBA season.

That said, he could still provide a valuable role for the Knicks. Brogdon is one of the most respected veterans in the league. He has served as a Vice President on the NBPA’s Executive Committee, has valuable playoff experience under his belt, and would be a valuable voice in the locker room.

His best days on the court are behind him

If his body does hold up, Brogdon can also still provide value on the court. He is a career 38.8 percent shooter from three and has shot over 40 percent in two of the last three seasons. He would also give the Knicks another proven ball handler.

While his best years as a player are likely behind him, he provides experience and a security net. He has a reputation for being safe with the ball in his hands, even at this stage in his career. Last year, which Brogdon spent with the Washington Wizards, he completed 97.3 percent of his total passes, according to league tracking data.