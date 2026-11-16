Follow Jalen Brunson and the Knicks closer than ever with the new FanSided app

Life as a New York Knicks fan has been a unique experience. For long-suffering fans, the 2026 NBA championship was vindication for years and even decades of unwavering loyalty. For newer fans, it was a welcome entry point to one of the greatest fandoms in the world.

Thanks to the new FanSided app, you can now enjoy every detail of the Knicks fan experience in one convenient location!

Every Jalen Brunson buzzer-beater, head-turning Josh Hart quote, and Karl-Anthony Towns double-double available at your fingertips. All with layers of analysis and a fan-first approach.

You can even take the time to check on rivals and build out your FanSided experience with any other teams or sports you follow!

Build your own, personalized Knicks coverage in the FanSided app

With the revamped FanSided app, you can create your own personalized sports experience. You can select the teams you want to follow across any number of leagues, with over 600 teams available to add to your For You page.

Upon doing so, you'll begin receiving consistent updates about the teams you follow and all of the news and analysis FanSided has to offer from our vast network of fan-forward sites.

That even includes those darn Celtics, if you'd like to see how they're faring.

The new FanSided app is here! | FanSided

The best part of what the new FanSided app offers is a fan-driven approach to covering each team. At Daily Knicks, we strive to provide the most comprehensive fan experience possible by hitting the angles that are fresh in your mind and digging deeper for what may reside beneath the surface.

No matter how we're approaching our coverage, everything we do is driven by a love for Knicks basketball. Whether that's applauding players who aren't getting their flowers from the mainstream media or offering constructive criticism where it's due, we're covering every angle to make sure fans and readers know exactly what's happening with the team!

Take Daily Knicks into game day

Can't watch a game? Looking for context to support your viewing experience? We've got you covered. With the new FanSided app, you can see live scores, box scores, and top performers from the games being played!

Feel like Jalen Brunson is on fire right now but you don't know how well he's actually shooting? We've got the details. Wondering if your fantasy team is getting the help it needs from a player on a different squad? We can answer that for you, as well!

You can even take a look at the standings, the Knicks' upcoming schedule, and their roster, all in one dedicated space so you get the information you need.

Looking for something less recent? You can go back and find box scores from previous dates if you need some quick intel to support how you know the Knicks down to the last stat.

Choose your alerts and add Daily Knicks to your routine

Hoping to stay in the loop as soon as Daily Knicks has something new to offer? You can set your alerts on the FanSided app to make sure that you're in the loop as soon as there's a new development.

Prefer a more casual approach to sports fandom? The mute button is there for a reason! It can also make sure that you don't have to hear about the Celtics winning a game or the Nets... Well, I suppose there's not too much to worry about there.

Regardless of which sports teams you want to follow, NBA or otherwise, we've got you covered! You can customize your experience and easily switch between the teams you follow. The new FanSided app is all about convenience and providing fans with the easiest path to following their teams.

How to get the new FanSided app

The new FanSided app is free on iPhone and Android. Download it, choose the Knicks, and add the other teams and interests you follow to build your feed.

You can use the app without an account. Create a free account in the app before Dec. 31 to receive the limited-edition Founding Fan badge on your profile, which unlocks future perks.

Download the new FanSided app and follow the Knicks on Daily Knicks!