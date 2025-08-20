Filling two roster holes could force Knicks into an unexpected trade

The Knicks have to fill two more spots on their roster for the 2025-26 season. Due to financial limitations, they can only add one more veteran on a minimum deal, with the final spot going to a player on a rookie or two-way deal. If they do feel strongly about giving both of the remaining spots to veterans, they will need a trade to facilitate it.

Reports from SNY's Ian Begley and others have indicated that there is a lot of interest in bringing back Landry Shamet on the remaining veteran minimum contract. Speaking on The Putback, Begley said, "There is a lot of respect for Shamet in the organization because of how he handled things last year with that shoulder injury in the preseason and then coming all the way back and then contributing in the postseason... I would assume something gets done here."

Shamet gives the Knicks a lot of off-ball guards

Shamet would be the third shooting guard on the Knicks roster if he were to return, joining Deuce McBride and newly added Jordan Clarkson. While Clarkson does spend plenty of his time on the ball, he isn't a traditional point guard in the sense that he can run an offense or initiate at as high of a level as the Knicks might like.

Shamet is an off-ball guard who mainly relies on others to create good looks for him. He certainly brings a lot to the table in terms of his shooting ability, particularly off movement, but there is much to be desired in terms of creation. Last season, only 25 percent of his field goal attempts in the halfcourt were self-created, according to league tracking data.

McBride can create for himself more, with around half of his halfcourt shots being self-created last season. Still, he is also better optimized off of the ball.

The Knicks would need to make a trade to add both Shamet and a veteran ball-handler

Begley noted that the Knicks also have interest in Malcom Brogdon and Ben Simmons, both of whom are capable of initiating offense for the team as the lead ball handler. While Begley did not say he expects this to happen, he did say that it is possible the Knicks could be interested in adding both Brogdon and one of the other ball handlers.

The Knicks believe that their championship window is just opening. If they feel that adding two veterans this summer puts them in the best position to compete for that championship, then it is certainly possible. Begley didn't go into details of what a potential move to open up more space could look like, however.