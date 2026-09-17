Drew Eubanks is a sneaky good Knicks signing Jalen Brunson will learn to love

Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman will soon be competing for the opportunity to play as the third center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. The New York Knicks signed both big men to Exhibit 9 contracts that will allow them to join the team at training camp and potentially secure one of the the orange and blue's final two roster spots.

Though Wiseman has the more obvious upside as the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Eubanks is the ideal fit as a player who does exactly what Jalen Brunson needs from a big man.

Eubanks, 29, has carved out an eight-year NBA career by doing the proverbial dirty works. He competes on defense, creates second chances, sets screens, and even creates for his teammates with reasonable volume.

Eubanks has his flaws, as he struggles to defend in space and doesn't offer much as a shooter in a modern NBA that all but demands some degree of proficiency, but his strengths are noteworthy.

For one, Eubanks doesn't just set screens—he ranks among the best in the NBA at creating scoring opportunities via the screens he sets. Moreover, he's an elite rim protector who can take pressure off of his teammates if they allow opponents to get by them on the perimeter.

For Brunson, having a big man who can create cleaner looks for him and meet slashers at the rim would mean having a significantly easier time on either end of the floor if Drummond or Towns are absent.

Drew Eubanks thrives as a screen setter and rim protector

Eubanks' appeal starts with how he can simplify the game for Brunson on offense. According to Basketball Index, Eubanks ranked in the 97th percentile in screen assists per 75 possessions in 2025-26 and the 98th percentile in roll man possessions per 75.

In addition to creating offense for ball handlers with his screening, Eubanks ranked in the 91st percentile in field goal percentage at the rim.

For Brunson, playing with Eubanks would thus mean having cleaner looks off of screens and opportunities to turn the pick-and-roll into efficient buckets. The big man also ranked in the 86th percentile in off-ball movement points per 75 possessions, which highlights how active he is in creating chances.

Eubanks is just as prolific on defense, ranking in the 96th percentile in rim protection and the 95th percentile in rim disruption.

Eubanks' success in these areas make him the ideal third center for a team that will understandably prioritize Towns and Drummond. Even in a low-usage role, the veteran makes his presence known by focusing on how he can help his teammates and converting with efficiency when his number is called.

If the Knicks ultimately decide to convert his Exhibit 9 contract to a standard deal, then they'd be getting a player who can step up in a pinch and simplify the game for the franchise player.