Draymond Green buries Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks' win over Nuggets

If you have followed the NBA for years, then you know all about Draymond Green and his personality. A four-time NBA champion, Green has achieved at the highest level in this league. He also clearly has his favorites. There are players around the league he likes, and others that he does not. So when the New York Knicks defeated the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, it did not impress Draymond, who has never been a supporter of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Green took to social media during the Knicks' game throw some shots at KAT. He wrote: KAT in a full front on Joker… even if you win the game it don’t matter. You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship, you have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that thing.

I mean, this is just a hilarious post from Draymond Green. Firstly, the fact that he had enough time to post about Towns 30 minutes before his own game should tell you enough. But then, the fact that he went out of his way to pick apart a player who clearly did his job well, holding Nikola Jokic to 17 points, is just plain weird.

Draymond Green throwing shots at KAT via X: pic.twitter.com/fsFT0Kmh9v — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) January 30, 2025

Green called out KAT on X

This is much akin to last May during the NBA playoffs, when the Minnesota Timberwolves were in the conference finals and TNT had Draymond on as a guest analyst. He spent much of his time unnecessarily picking apart Rudy Gobert and even mocking him, much in the same way he did to KAT here. Both of these instances just feel a bit personal and forced.

When it comes to the actual logic behind Green's statement, there's not a whole lot there either. Towns' methodology behind his defense clearly worked, and it has worked in the past. We are just eight months removed from KAT using that same defensive strategy to help send Jokic home in a seven-game playoff series.

This once again feels like a situation where Draymond is simply hiding behind his four championships in his otherwise seemingly needless criticism. Green can say what he wants, but the good thing here is that his opinion does not determine if a number "1" goes in the Knicks' win column or not.