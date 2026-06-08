Donte DiVincenzo may soon give Knicks fans another reason to love him

In just a few hours, the New York Knicks will tip off their first NBA Finals game in 27 years, and you already know there will be even more former players in the building than usual. There could be one who draws more applause than the rest, and no, I'm not talking about Jeremy Lin, though he will get a warm welcome back. How about Donte DiVincenzo?

The former beloved Knicks guard was spotted in New York on Monday, causing speculation that he could be in attendance for Game 3.

Donte DiVincenzo is in the city.



Wonder if he’s attending the game 👀.



Via @brasilcoast2 pic.twitter.com/0BterskBNX — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) June 8, 2026

It would only make sense for DiVincenzo to be in the city to support New York's Villanova trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, that, once upon a time, was a quartet, if only for a few months.

Donte DiVincenzo spotted in New York before Game 3

DiVincenzo's time in New York was abruptly cut short when the Knicks included him in the package for Karl-Anthony Towns. You can say that trade has worked out pretty well, though fans still wish nearly a year and a half later that the guard had stayed put.

It's not a coincidence that the best individual season of his career happened with the Knicks. His go-ahead three-pointer against the Sixers in Game 2 of the second round was an all-time moment in New York playoff history.

Now, it seems like DiVincenzo will get to be part of more history tonight, though as a bystander. Of course, his presence would mean a lot to Brunson, Hart, and Bridges, as well as his other former teammates, but it would mean just as much to fans everywhere.

It's not an exaggeration to say that since the trade in October 2024, fans have been hoping and waiting for DiVincenzo to return to New York.

Trade machines have been putting in the work since the minute he left, with fans doing their best front-office impersonation and specifically trying to find a realistic path to get DiVo back on the Knicks. If it weren't for the Achilles injury he suffered a few weeks ago in the playoffs, that'd probably still be the case for this summer. Some diehards out there will still try regardless.

Maybe one day that dream will come true. In the meantime, the next best thing is seeing him supporting his brothers at MSG during the NBA Finals. Oh, and it's National Best Friends Day. Talk about good timing.