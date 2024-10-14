DiVincenzo jokingly reveals why he wanted to return to Knicks after Wolves trade
Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle returned to MSG on Sunday for the first time since the New York Knicks-Timberwolves trade. Randle sat on the bench in street clothes while DiVincenzo started and hit his first shot against his former team.
DiVincenzo's time in New York was much shorter than Randle's five seasons with the Knicks, but the guard was part of many memorable moments in his one season. His favorite memory is the three-pointer that he hit at MSG against the Sixers in the playoffs, and that's a moment that fans will never forget.
New York didn't want DiVincenzo to leave. He had a career year last season and was part of the lovable Villanova Knicks core. Nobody thought he'd be traded a year after he signed a four-year contract with New York in free agency, but the NBA is a business.
Shortly after Shams Charania broke the news of the trade, a rumor circulated on social media claiming that DiVincenzo was unhappy with the Knicks. Before Sunday's preseason game, he said the reports about his unhappiness were "completely untrue." DiVincenzo said he was "super excited" about the Mikal Bridges trade and wasn't worried about his role diminishing.
Joe Ingles thinks otherwise. As DiVincenzo spoke with the media, Ingles jokingly said that the reports were accurate. DiVincenzo responded and said he wanted to be traded back to New York after he realized Ingles was his new teammate.
DiVincenzo jokingly says he wanted to go back to Knicks because of Ingles
DiVincenzo only thought that he'd escaped Josh Hart's antics. Now he has to put up with Ingles, who signed a one-year deal with the Timberwolves in free agency.
If only it were that easy for DiVo to return to New York. Fans would happily welcome him back to the Knicks, but the Timberwolves would never let that happen. Minnesota wanted DiVincenzo in 2023 free agency, but he chose New York instead. Maybe DiVincenzo was meant to play for the Timberwolves all along.
He'll be a key contributor for one of the best teams in the West. It's just the preseason, but he's shooting the ball like last season for the Knicks. Timberwolves fans are thrilled to have the sharpshooter on their side.
DiVincenzo's contract runs through the 2026-27 season, and he'll be eligible for an extension before then. He's hopped around the past few seasons but could make Minnesota his long-term home. One thing's for sure: He'll always have a home in New York.