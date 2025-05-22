Game 1 epitomized Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns problem—and only he can fix it

If the New York Knicks are going to defeat the Indiana Pacers, then Karl-Anthony Towns will need to learn to assert himself when he has the hot hand. It's a sincerely challenging criticism to make, as Towns stuffed the stat sheet in a remarkable way during Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, those numbers epitomize the one hurdle remaining between Towns' status as an All-NBA center and an all-time great.

Towns finished Game 1 with 35 points, 12 rebounds, two offensive boards, two assists, one block, and a steal. He shot 11-of-17 from the field, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 at the free throw line in a remarkably efficient display.

Towns even posted the best +/- of any starter at +9, all of which suggests he's the last player to blame for the Knicks' 138-135 loss.

The harsh reality emerging from Game 1, however, is that Towns' numbers were equal parts remarkable and misleading. He undoubtedly played well, but the missing ingredient was one that's been absent at various points during his otherwise memorable career.

No matter how great the statistics may look, Towns' lack of assertiveness when he has the hot hand has created the need to potentially sacrifice efficiency for situational dominance.

Karl-Anthony Towns must be more assertive when he's on his game

Towns scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, adding another two in overtime. He also attempted eight of his 17 shots between the final frame of regulation and the extra period, seemingly implying that he'd checked the very box he's being criticized for being unable to.

For as admirable as Towns' efforts toward the end of the game were, however, his nine shot attempts through three quarters must be acknowledged, as well.

Towns ended the first half with 15 points on, shooting 5-of-7 from the field. He attempted just two field goals during the third quarter, as the Pacers effectively erased the Knicks' halftime lead and swung momentum back in their favor.

An explosive fourth quarter certainly helps Towns' case, but one can't help but question why he'd only taken nine shots through three quarters when he'd already scored 22 points on 66.6 percent shooting.

Karl-Anthony Towns is efficient, but winning titles requires a side of dominance

Perhaps this is a misguided critique, and attention should instead be paid to the individuals around him who came up short. One simply can't help but question why a superstar-caliber talent would attempt just 17 field goals on a night when they scored 35 points on 64.7 percent shooting.

It's even more frustrating to consider when realizing that Towns has attempted fewer than 15 shots on six different occasions this postseason, and has only exceeded his Game 1 shot total in four of his 13 appearances.

For what it's worth: New York is now 3-1 when Towns attempts at least 18 shots and 5-6 when he doesn't during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Beyond the numbers, a passive approach to scoring with situational outbursts simply won't suffice from a player who has the talent to get a bucket any time they need it. On a night when everything is working for him like it was in Game 1, hyperbole isn't present when saying that New York needs him to turn 35 points into a 40-plus-point outburst, even if his field goal percentage declines.

If that isn't going to happen, then Towns needs to anchor the defensive interior and prevent Indiana from going off to the tune of 50 points in the paint.

It may be his first season with a new team, but if the Knicks are going to reach the NBA Finals, then Towns needs to know when to truly take over and elevate his game from an All-NBA level to meet an all-time standard.

Thankfully, Towns has all of the tools to reach that higher gear.