Clarkson could quietly solve a problem no one’s talking about in New York

When the Knicks signed Jordan Clarkson, the immediate takeaway was that the Knicks just got a backup guard who is capable of creating his own shot. And while shot creation is the main element that Clarkson brings to the roster, he also brings an underrated passing ability that hasn't been discussed nearly as much as it should be.

It makes sense that the focus would be on Clarkson's shooting. I mean, I am not sure if he has ever seen a shot that he didn't like. Clarkson is a natural scorer, and he will bring creation to the floor that the Knicks have lacked outside of Jalen Brunson.

Because of Clarkson's reputation as a shooter, he rarely gets discussed as a passer. While that's fair to an extent, there is a particular passing element that Clarkson brings to the table that will particularly help the Knicks, as Cameron Payne seems poised to depart in free agency.

Clarkson's entry passing ability should boost the Knicks' post presence

Payne was the Knicks' best entry passer last season, something that matters in particular to the Knicks, considering Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the few volume post-up bigs in the league still.

Last year, Clarkson averaged 4.67 elbow entry and post entry passes per 100 possessions, according to league tracking data. That number would have ranked second on the Knicks last season, trailing only Payne.

The Jazz were one of the least-frequent post-up teams last season, ranking 27th in the NBA in total post-ups. Now, teaming up with Towns, Clarkson's entry passing ability will become even more important and valuable.

This matters in Brown's system

There have been indications that Brown will attempt to use Towns as more of a play-making hub this season, similar to what we have seen him do with Draymond Green on the Warriors and with Domantas Sabonis on the Kings.

For that to happen, the Knicks are going to have to feed Towns the ball in opportune spots on the floor, so that their wings and guards can make smart cuts off of the ball. Clarkson seems poised to help them in that respect.

Ultimately, how impactful Clarkson is on the Knicks will come down to his ability to put the ball in the hoop. Last year, the Knicks received very little production from their bench. The additions of Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele should change that. Still, look for Clarkson to also impact the game through his ability to get the ball to Towns in the right spots.