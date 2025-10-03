Brutal truth Josh Hart proved about himself last season

Josh Hart gave the Knicks everything last season. He logged more minutes than anyone in the league, grabbed rebounds like a center, and even set a franchise record for triple-doubles. On paper, it was the most impactful season of his career. But if you dig a little deeper, you will find that the truth is Hart should not be utilized as a starter.

Andrew Claudio explained it best on the Game Theory Podcast: “Last year actually proved that he’s not a starter. The more you play him, the more you expose some of his weaknesses.” The issue was not effort; Hart always brought that. The issue was how much New York relied on him, and how predictable things became once teams realized he would not shoot the basketball.

Hart is more dangerous off the bench than as a starter

When Hart played in shorter bursts, his energy flipped games. But stretched out over 40 minutes a night, his limitations became crystal clear. Defenses understood their assignment and sagged, making the spacing shrink.

The numbers tell the same story: when Jalen Brunson played without Hart, New York posted an eye-popping 122 offensive rating. When Karl-Anthony Towns was on the floor without him, it was still a strong 119. Simply put, the offense ran smoother when Hart was not soaking up starter minutes.

Hart needs to make some sacrifices. That does not mean Hart had a bad year. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals, production that speaks for itself. But Claudio pointed out something crucial: in the two seasons before he became an everyday starter, Hart was a +10 in 2023-24 and a +11 in 2022-23 off the bench. That is not some sort of coincidence. That is proof of where he is most dangerous.

Sliding Hart back to a 25-minute role could unlock his best version. “In shorter spurts, he’s more effective because teams can’t game plan around his inability to shoot,” Claudio said. That version of Hart, the relentless rebounder and the fast-break igniter, becomes even harder to contain when he is not asked to carry a starter’s load. It also positions him perfectly for a Sixth Man of the Year run.

Removing him from his starter spot also makes room for some bonuses. A move to the bench could clear the way for Mitchell Robinson to rejoin the starting five alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. That two-big look worked in the postseason, giving New York the size and rim protection.

Hart proved a lot last season, just not what many expected. He showed he is too valuable to burn out as a starter, and too impactful to hide on the bench for long stretches. Hart, as a starter, is solid. Hart as a game-changer off the bench? That has already proven to be an exceptional experience.