Both Mohamed Diawara and Jordan Clarkson could play in Knicks regular season opener

In Mike Brown’s first-ever regular-season game with the New York Knicks last year, they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game remained close throughout, with the Knicks winning by eight, and the teams were tied after three quarters.

Despite there being no garbage time, Brown played 11 players. None of those 11 saw the court for only a couple of minutes. Trey Jemison III had the least playing time, with 7:41.

With the regular season opener on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, will Brown use an extended rotation again? Could Mohamed Diawara and Jordan Clarkson both see time?

Brown could use an extended rotation for the first regular season game

New York used 11 players on opening night last season despite being without Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart. Robinson sat out the first four games last season as part of the Knicks’ injury-management plan for the center. Hart was out with a back injury.

Ariel Hukporti got the start at center, as the original plan was for Hart to come off the bench and Robinson to start. Along with Jemison, the other reserves to play against Cleveland were Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele.

In the Knicks’ next game, Brown went with a 10-man rotation.

This year’s season opener against Philadelphia has a major difference compared to last season’s against Cleveland. That is, of course, that they will be raising their championship banner. Also, unlike last year, it looks as if nobody will be unavailable to play.

Nine players are essentially guaranteed to play on Tuesday: the starting five, McBride, Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Andre Drummond. The next in line would be either Diawara or Clarkson. Both could play if Brown once again goes 11 deep. Or could Brown instead insert someone like Kolek or James Wiseman for a brief period?

Brown may also use the beginning of the regular season to determine who will be his 10th man when the Knicks are at full strength. The Knicks need a younger player or two who are not only cheap but can be counted on to play important minutes if they never surpass the second apron, and Diawara can be one of those players. Or maybe Brown goes with the more-known quantity in Clarkson.

Whatever Brown decides with the rotation, the excitement will be palpable throughout Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Fans will watch the championship banner be raised, the players receive their rings, and LeBron James play his first game as a member of the 76ers.