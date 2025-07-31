Big coaching move could reshape the Knicks defense next season

The Knicks are reportedly closing in on a massive addition to their coaching staff. SiriusXM's Frank Isola reported in a tweet that the Knicks were nearing a deal with Brendan O’Connor, who has been an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the previous 12 seasons.

O'Connor is not the first big-name assistant that the Knicks have targeted this summer after they brought in Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau. Much like their head coaching search, they first struck out on numerous targets.

Prior to O'Connor, the Knicks had reportedly been interested in various other assistants, including Pablo Prigioni of the Minnesota Timberwolves and James Borrego of the New Orleans Pelicans.

O'Connor would serve as the defensive coordinator in New York

During his time in Los Angeles, O'Connor has built a reputation as a defensive specialist. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post confirmed that, if he officially signs, O'Connor would serve as the defensive coordinator under Brown.

Source confirms @TheFrankIsola report that Brendan O’Connor is close to joining the Knicks coaching staff. His title will be assistant — not associate head coach — and O’Connor will serve as the defensive coordinator, a source told The Post. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) July 31, 2025

Bondy also confirmed via his tweet that O'Connor will not be taking the title of Associate Head Coach. Last season, Rick Brunson held that position on Thibodeau's staff. However, Brown will be given the ability to choose who holds that position this season.

That means that the Knicks will still be looking to fill out their staff. It is fair to assume that whoever eventually comes on as Brown's right-hand man will have more of an offensive background.

O'Connor has his work cut out for him

The Knicks' two best players, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are both limited on the defensive end of the floor. For Brunson, it mainly has to do with physical disadvantages that allow opposing offenses to target him.

With Towns, it is more complicated. He often gets disengaged on that side of the floor and greatly struggled executing pick-and-roll coverages throughout the regular season and playoffs last year. It is hard enough to hide one player on defense; hiding two is downright impossible.

O'Connor will be tasked with finding a way to insulate Brunson and Towns enough on defense that they don't compromise the team. Last season, all things considered, the Knicks held up okay on that end of the floor, finishing with a middle-of-the-pack defense in terms of defensive rating.

It certainly helps having plenty of versatile defenders around them, which they do with Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Deuce McBride, and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom do a good job making up for mistakes from teammates.